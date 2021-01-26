Russia approves carbon trading pilot in far-eastern outpost
Published 18:59 on January 26, 2021 / Last updated at 00:17 on January 27, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms / No Comments
Russia has approved a pilot carbon trading scheme for its gas-rich Sakhalin island, a rare sign of climate action for the world's fourth biggest emitter amid looming pressure from proposed EU border measures.
