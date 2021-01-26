Africa > Exchange operator CME to launch CORSIA-aligned carbon offset futures contract

Exchange operator CME to launch CORSIA-aligned carbon offset futures contract

Published 17:23 on January 26, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:04 on January 26, 2021

US-based exchange operator CME Group has partnered with commodities trading and data firm Xpansiv and will launch a futures contract for offsets eligible under the CORSIA international aviation carbon credit programme, the companies announced Tuesday.

