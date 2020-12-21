EU Market: EUAs dip below €30 as wider markets fall
Published 17:50 on December 21, 2020 / Last updated at 20:08 on December 21, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs briefly tumbled below €30 on Monday, hitting a two-week low as financial markets buckled on fears about a mutating coronavirus strain, even as US lawmakers struck a long-awaited stimulus deal.
