BRIEFING: International emissions trading pilots see fourfold funding gain ahead of Paris rulebook
Published 10:08 on December 22, 2020 / Last updated at 10:08 on December 22, 2020 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, New Zealand, South Korea, Switzerland / No Comments
Governments have committed $1.37 billion towards international emissions trading pilot programmes to help meet Paris Agreement goals, according to a report that charts a fourfold rise in finance inside 18 months.
