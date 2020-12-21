Delayed EU ETS Phase 4 carbon allowance auctions to start in late January
Published 17:22 on December 21, 2020 / Last updated at 19:51 on December 21, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Carbon allowance auctions for Phase 4 of the EU ETS (2021-30) will start in late Jan. 2021, the European Commission announced late Monday, with the delay in new supply somewhat shorter than anticipated.
