EMEA > Delayed EU ETS Phase 4 carbon allowance auctions to start in late January

Delayed EU ETS Phase 4 carbon allowance auctions to start in late January

Published 17:22 on December 21, 2020  /  Last updated at 19:51 on December 21, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Carbon allowance auctions for Phase 4 of the EU ETS (2021-30) will start in late Jan. 2021, the European Commission announced late Monday, with the delay in new supply somewhat shorter than anticipated.

Carbon allowance auctions for Phase 4 of the EU ETS (2021-30) will start in late Jan. 2021, the European Commission announced late Monday, with the delay in new supply somewhat shorter than anticipated.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software