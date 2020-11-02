Asia Pacific > NZ Greens retain climate change minister in Labour government

NZ Greens retain climate change minister in Labour government

Published 17:14 on November 2, 2020  /  Last updated at 17:14 on November 2, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

Green Party co-leader James Shaw will continue as New Zealand’s climate change minister, keeping his place in Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s new cabinet that was announced Monday.

