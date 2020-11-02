China releases draft rules for national CO2 emissions trading scheme
Published 07:03 on November 2, 2020 / Last updated at 09:03 on November 2, 2020 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
China’s Ministry for Ecology and Environment (MEE) on Monday released draft rules for its national ETS as well as registry and settlement regulations, a major step towards launching the market.
China’s Ministry for Ecology and Environment (MEE) on Monday released draft rules for its national ETS as well as registry and settlement regulations, a major step towards launching the market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.