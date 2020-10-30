California LCFS posts 124k deficit in Q2 2020 on higher diesel volumes

Entities regulated by California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) recorded a credit deficit of 124,100 tonnes during Q2, bucking some stakeholders’ expectations that a coronavirus-fuelled plunge in gasoline demand could yielded a surplus.