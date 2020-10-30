Americas > California LCFS posts 124k deficit in Q2 2020 on higher diesel volumes

California LCFS posts 124k deficit in Q2 2020 on higher diesel volumes

Published 20:35 on October 30, 2020  /  Last updated at 20:51 on October 30, 2020  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

Entities regulated by California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) recorded a credit deficit of 124,100 tonnes during Q2, bucking some stakeholders’ expectations that a coronavirus-fuelled plunge in gasoline demand could yielded a surplus.

