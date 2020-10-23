Australia Market Roundup: Issuance drops, Woodside revises down ACCU estimate
Published 10:38 on October 23, 2020 / Last updated at 10:38 on October 23, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australian carbon credit issuances fell back down to near-average levels this week after last week's bumper handout, while oil firm Woodside has revised down its expected offset yield from a major forestry project.
Australian carbon credit issuances fell back down to near-average levels this week after last week’s bumper handout, while oil firm Woodside has revised down its expected offset yield from a major forestry project.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.