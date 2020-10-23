Asia Pacific > Australia Market Roundup: Issuance drops, Woodside revises down ACCU estimate

Australia Market Roundup: Issuance drops, Woodside revises down ACCU estimate

Published 10:38 on October 23, 2020  /  Last updated at 10:38 on October 23, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Australian carbon credit issuances fell back down to near-average levels this week after last week's bumper handout, while oil firm Woodside has revised down its expected offset yield from a major forestry project.

Australian carbon credit issuances fell back down to near-average levels this week after last week’s bumper handout, while oil firm Woodside has revised down its expected offset yield from a major forestry project.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software