Asia Pacific > KEPCO to stop subsidising KAU purchases for power plants

Published 14:51 on October 23, 2020  /  Last updated at 16:52 on October 23, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, South Korea  /  No Comments

South Korea’s majority state-owned power company KEPCO will stop subsidising CO2 allowance purchases for power plants from next year, according to domestic media reports this week.

