KEPCO to stop subsidising KAU purchases for power plants
Published 14:51 on October 23, 2020 / Last updated at 16:52 on October 23, 2020 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
South Korea’s majority state-owned power company KEPCO will stop subsidising CO2 allowance purchases for power plants from next year, according to domestic media reports this week.
