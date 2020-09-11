US senators strike deal on HFC phaseout legislation
Published 11:11 on September 11, 2020 / Last updated at 11:12 on September 11, 2020 / Americas, Climate Talks, International, New Market Mechanisms, US / No Comments
US Senate committee members announced agreement on Thursday on bipartisan legislation to reduce high global warming potential HFC gases and meet UN climate goals, though it remains to be seen if the proposal will move forward in the waning months of the current Congressional session.
US Senate committee members announced agreement on Thursday on bipartisan legislation to reduce high global warming potential HFC gases and meet UN climate goals, though it remains to be seen if the proposal will move forward in the waning months of the current Congressional session.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.