US senators strike deal on HFC phaseout legislation

Published 11:11 on September 11, 2020 / Last updated at 11:12 on September 11, 2020 / Americas, Climate Talks, International, New Market Mechanisms, US / No Comments

US Senate committee members announced agreement on Thursday on bipartisan legislation to reduce high global warming potential HFC gases and meet UN climate goals, though it remains to be seen if the proposal will move forward in the waning months of the current Congressional session.