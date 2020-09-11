California carbon floor price forecast rises on higher US inflation rate
Published 13:56 on September 11, 2020 / Last updated at 13:56 on September 11, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California’s ETS floor price expectations rose for the third consecutive month as federal data published Friday showed inflation continuing to rise following the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
California’s ETS floor price expectations rose for the third consecutive month as federal data published Friday showed inflation continuing to rise following the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.