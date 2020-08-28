Most EU ETS registry functionality restored after outage, though Kyoto trade problems persist
Published 21:39 on August 28, 2020 / Last updated at 21:43 on August 28, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Most functionality in the EU ETS registry system has been restored after last week's outage, the European Commission announced late Friday, though transactions in Kyoto Protocol credits remains impacted.
