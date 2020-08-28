EMEA > EU Market: EUAs leap to nearly €30 on French nuclear outages

EU Market: EUAs leap to nearly €30 on French nuclear outages

Published 17:50 on August 28, 2020  /  Last updated at 18:20 on August 28, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs climbed as much as 5.5% on Friday, hitting a fresh six-week high within a few cents of €30 as French nuclear outages lifted the  European energy complex.

