EU Market: EUAs leap to nearly €30 on French nuclear outages
Published 17:50 on August 28, 2020 / Last updated at 18:20 on August 28, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs climbed as much as 5.5% on Friday, hitting a fresh six-week high within a few cents of €30 as French nuclear outages lifted the European energy complex.
EUAs climbed as much as 5.5% on Friday, hitting a fresh six-week high within a few cents of €30 as French nuclear outages lifted the European energy complex.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.