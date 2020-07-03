EU Market: EUAs notch 13% weekly gain as no end to buying in sight

Published 14:24 on July 3, 2020 / Last updated at 15:25 on July 3, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

EUAs recovered from an early drop on Friday for the second straight day, moving back towards this week's 11-month high above €28 as buying remained incessant and largely unexplainable by traders despite more bearish news.