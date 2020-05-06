Hydro gains likely to lower California power sector’s WCI obligations for 2019, data suggests

Robust California hydroelectric generation last year displaced carbon-emitting sources and mitigated lower nuclear output, likely reducing compliance obligations for the power sector in the WCI-linked ETS, according to preliminary California Energy Commission (CEC) data released Tuesday.