LCFS Market: California prices bounce back following data release

Published 15:56 on May 6, 2020 / Last updated at 16:44 on May 6, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices climbed to a one-month high on Tuesday, erasing all losses after state regulator ARB posted higher-than-expected credit generation figures for Q4 2019.