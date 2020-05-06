Oregon Clean Fuels Program registers nearly 75k surplus for Q4 2019

Published 19:27 on May 6, 2020 / Last updated at 19:35 on May 6, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

The Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) saw its credit surplus nearly halve in Q4 compared to the previous three-month period, though the addition of residential electric vehicle credits for the 2019 calendar year helped build the bank further, data showed Wednesday.