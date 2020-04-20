US states, power companies argue EPA erred in ACE rule trading ban

Published 22:39 on April 20, 2020 / Last updated at 22:39 on April 20, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

The US EPA incorrectly interpreted the Clean Air Act by not allowing emissions trading to meet states' Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) obligations, a collection of mostly Democrat-led US jurisdictions and power sector entities contended in court filings Friday.