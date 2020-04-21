US seeks judgement on challenge to WCI market linkage, asks for dismissal on another claim

Published 19:16 on April 21, 2020 / Last updated at 00:58 on April 22, 2020

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has asked a federal judge to find California's ETS linkage with Quebec illegal because it conflicts with the government’s position on climate change and limits President Donald Trump’s leverage, while it also sought to dismiss its remaining challenge against the cross-border scheme, according to court documents filed Monday.