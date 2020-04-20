California developing ‘DEBs’ application for compliance offsets, sources say

California regulator ARB is working on a formal process to determine compliance offsets that provide a direct environmental benefit to the state (DEBs), but it is unclear when that application may be finalised, regulatory sources said.