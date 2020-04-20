NZ Market: NZUs rise to 1-mth high on healthy demand

Published 09:22 on April 20, 2020 / Last updated at 09:22 on April 20, 2020

NZUs rose slightly on Monday to their highest levels in a month as some emitters remain happy to get their hands on supply below NZ$25 and the government said its virus lockdown will be eased next week.