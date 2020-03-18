UPDATE – LCFS Market: California prices unwind further as corona fears consolidate

Published 16:54 on March 18, 2020 / Last updated at 17:18 on March 18, 2020

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices took on significant losses Wednesday as the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus roiled the transportation sector programme.