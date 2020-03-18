Americas > US carbon markets await power use impacts from virus pandemic, restrictions

US carbon markets await power use impacts from virus pandemic, restrictions

Published 18:19 on March 18, 2020  /  Last updated at 18:19 on March 18, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

Electricity demand is shifting in numerous power markets operating in the US’ two cap-and-trade programmes due to the coronavirus pandemic, but grid operators said it is too early to determine the exact impact of more employees working from home and government-imposed travel restrictions.

