US carbon markets await power use impacts from virus pandemic, restrictions

Published 18:19 on March 18, 2020 / Last updated at 18:19 on March 18, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Electricity demand is shifting in numerous power markets operating in the US’ two cap-and-trade programmes due to the coronavirus pandemic, but grid operators said it is too early to determine the exact impact of more employees working from home and government-imposed travel restrictions.