Oregon temporarily icing ETS proposal for House input ahead of floor votes

Published 17:25 on February 18, 2020 / Last updated at 23:56 on February 18, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Oregon Democrat leaders are delaying the state’s cap-and-trade bill timeline to allow for greater discussion in the House and to incorporate several amendments to the Senate version, though ETS proponents still expect the precursor to a floor vote to take place at the end of this week.