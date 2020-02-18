Oregon Democrat leaders are delaying the state’s cap-and-trade bill timeline to allow for greater discussion in the House and to incorporate several amendments to the Senate version, though ETS proponents still expect the precursor to a floor vote to take place at the end of this week.
Oregon temporarily icing ETS proposal for House input ahead of floor votes
