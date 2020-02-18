ANALYSIS: Smaller size, indexed contracts may tighten Q1 WCI auction settlement discount

Published 23:23 on February 18, 2020 / Last updated at 00:10 on February 19, 2020

WCI traders expect the first quarterly sale of the year to settle close to the secondary market level due to its smaller size, the volume of auction indexed futures contracts purchased to date, and greater overall demand.