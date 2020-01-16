UPDATE: Washington state can implement Clean Air Rule on stationary sources, court rules

Published 18:07 on January 16, 2020 / Last updated at 19:31 on January 16, 2020

The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) can enforce its market-based carbon rule on stationary emitters after the state Supreme Court partially overturned a lower court's decision on Thursday, but the ruling still bars the agency from implementing GHG limits on fuel suppliers and natural gas distributors.