California needs to further strengthen its climate policies to reach 2030 goal -report

Published 12:01 on January 16, 2020 / Last updated at 13:15 on January 16, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California’s current suite of climate policies may not reduce emissions in line with the state’s 2030 goal, but the adoption of six new or enhanced mechanisms could ensure it hits that mark, according to a report released Thursday.