NA Markets: California price drop reverses early year rally, RGGI takes off on higher demand

Published 22:43 on January 16, 2020 / Last updated at 22:43 on January 16, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices dropped on the secondary market after rising toward programme highs to start 2020, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices rose double-digits amid increased buying.