Agroforestry avoids between 43.3 and 74.3 MtCO2e annually in Southeast Asia -report
Published 16:06 on March 13, 2025 / Last updated at 16:06 on March 13, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Agroforestry has helped reduce deforestation across Southeast Asia by an estimated 250,319 hectares per year between 2015 and 2023, preventing between 43.3 and 74.3 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions annually, a study released Tuesday has found.
