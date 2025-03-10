Asia Pacific > Gold Standard, Tokyo government to launch new carbon credit trading platform

Gold Standard, Tokyo government to launch new carbon credit trading platform

Published 23:38 on March 10, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:38 on March 10, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Japan, Nature-based, Voluntary

Gold Standard and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government have announced plans to create a trading platform to enable local companies to access carbon credits issued by the standard without language accessibility barriers.
Gold Standard and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government have announced plans to create a trading platform to enable local companies to access carbon credits issued by the standard without language accessibility barriers.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.