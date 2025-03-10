CERAWeek: COPs due to enter ‘another phase’ in Belem, Article 6 awaits -experts
Published 23:51 on March 10, 2025 / Last updated at 00:46 on March 11, 2025 / Brandon Mulder and Graham Gibson / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, US, Voluntary
The function of COPs in the coming decade will evolve away from focusing on energy transition and towards adaptation and loss and damage financing, while Article 6 trading is expected to play a bigger role following last year's historic deal, experts said Monday during CERAWeek.
