UK investment manager puts €50 mln into Spanish farmland regeneration
Published 15:50 on February 10, 2025 / Last updated at 15:50 on February 10, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
A British climate impact investment manager has launched a €50 million regenerative agriculture platform in Spain, aimed at converting existing farming practices from intensive cereal production to high-value pistachio and cherry tree crops, alongside livestock
