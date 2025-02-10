LATAM Roundup: Compliance measures move forward across the region, potential setback in Colombia
Published 15:59 on February 10, 2025 / Last updated at 15:59 on February 10, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Carbon Taxes, Mexico, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Compliance markets will be key to bolstering carbon pricing in the region, Carbon Pulse heard last week, but Colombia’s way forward on long-delayed ETS plans is unclear following the sudden resignation of Environment Minister Susana Muhamad.
