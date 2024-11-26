EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:20 on November 26, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:20 on November 26, 2024  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices fell back on Tuesday morning amid bouts of sustained selling that temporarily interrupted carbon's correlation to natural gas, with persistent weak fundamentals continuing to undermine the market.
