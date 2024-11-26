EMEA > Parliament to vote on new European Commission amid persisting political tensions

Parliament to vote on new European Commission amid persisting political tensions

Published 17:05 on November 26, 2024

The Greens in the European Parliament decided by a slim majority to approve the new team of EU commissioners led by Ursula von der Leyen during a confirmation vote scheduled on Wednesday, paving the way for the new European Commission to take office on Dec. 1 for a five-year mandate.
