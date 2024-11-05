EMEA > Uniper waters down climate targets due to more cautious green hydrogen outlook

Uniper waters down climate targets due to more cautious green hydrogen outlook

Published 15:13 on November 5, 2024  /  Last updated at 15:13 on November 5, 2024  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

German energy company Uniper has watered down its carbon neutrality target amid a 'cautious' investment environment concerning green hydrogen, it said in quarterly results published Tuesday.
German energy company Uniper has watered down its carbon neutrality target amid a 'cautious' investment environment concerning green hydrogen, it said in quarterly results published Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.