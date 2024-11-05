Bavardage > Veteran carbon trader to join Vitol as current head of carbon set to retire

Veteran carbon trader to join Vitol as current head of carbon set to retire

Published 15:02 on November 5, 2024  /  Last updated at 15:35 on November 5, 2024  / and /  Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS

Vitol has appointed a veteran emissions trader to its carbon and environmental products division, as the current head of division is set to retire.
Vitol has appointed a veteran emissions trader to its carbon and environmental products division, as the current head of division is set to retire.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.