Airlines divided over international flights exemption from EU ETS reporting obligations
Published 18:22 on July 30, 2024 / Last updated at 18:22 on July 30, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International
Most European airlines and aviation groups are convinced that an exemption from mandatory reporting of greenhouse gases for international flights can smooth the implementation of the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS), although others are asking for stricter controls, just a few months before draft EU rules come into force.
Most European airlines and aviation groups are convinced that an exemption from mandatory reporting of greenhouse gases for international flights can smooth the implementation of the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS), although others are asking for stricter controls, just a few months before draft EU rules come into force.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.