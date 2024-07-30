Airlines divided over international flights exemption from EU ETS reporting obligations

Published 18:22 on July 30, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio

Most European airlines and aviation groups are convinced that an exemption from mandatory reporting of greenhouse gases for international flights can smooth the implementation of the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS), although others are asking for stricter controls, just a few months before draft EU rules come into force.