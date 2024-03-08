Energy industry concerned about Connecticut climate bill electrification shift
Published 21:38 on March 8, 2024 / Last updated at 21:38 on March 8, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, CBAM, EMEA, US
Heating fuel distributors and power generators have voiced concerns about the shift to electrification under a Connecticut bill proposing statewide carbon neutrality by 2050, while some stakeholders support the proposal's economic benefits in cross-border trade.
Heating fuel distributors and power generators have voiced concerns about the shift to electrification under a Connecticut bill proposing statewide carbon neutrality by 2050, while some stakeholders support the proposal's economic benefits in cross-border trade.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.