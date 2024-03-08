EU aircraft operators emitted 105 mln tonnes during CORSIA-eligible flights in 2022, data shows
Published 22:26 on March 8, 2024 / Last updated at 22:26 on March 8, 2024 / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International, US, Voluntary
EU aircraft operators covered by the UN's CORSIA offsetting scheme emitted 105 million tonnes of CO2 in 2022, according to European Commission data released late Friday, figures that will shed some light on carriers' demand for carbon credits.
EU aircraft operators covered by the UN's CORSIA offsetting scheme emitted 105 million tonnes of CO2 in 2022, according to European Commission data released late Friday, figures that will shed some light on carriers' demand for carbon credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.