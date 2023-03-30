Asia Pacific > ACX teams up with blockchain tech firm in carbon futures exchange launch

ACX teams up with blockchain tech firm in carbon futures exchange launch

Published 08:24 on March 30, 2023  /  Last updated at 08:24 on March 30, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary  /  No Comments

ACX Group has formed a partnership with a blockchain technology provider to trade forward-financed carbon credits, the Singapore-based carbon exchange announced on Thursday.

