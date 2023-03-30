NZ Market: NZU price drops to 18-mth low as confidence in market “wafer thin”      

New Zealand’s carbon allowance price on Thursday fell by 10% to an 18-month low, as the usual end of financial year doldrums have been compounded by cratering confidence in the market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.