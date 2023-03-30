NZ Market: NZU price drops to 18-mth low as confidence in market “wafer thin”

New Zealand’s carbon allowance price on Thursday fell by 10% to an 18-month low, as the usual end of financial year doldrums have been compounded by cratering confidence in the market.