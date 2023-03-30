Asia Pacific > NZ Market: NZU price drops to 18-mth low as confidence in market “wafer thin”      

NZ Market: NZU price drops to 18-mth low as confidence in market “wafer thin”      

Published 09:12 on March 30, 2023  /  Last updated at 09:32 on March 30, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

New Zealand’s carbon allowance price on Thursday fell by 10% to an 18-month low, as the usual end of financial year doldrums have been compounded by cratering confidence in the market.

New Zealand’s carbon allowance price on Thursday fell by 10% to an 18-month low, as the usual end of financial year doldrums have been compounded by cratering confidence in the market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software