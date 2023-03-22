Financials opening more short positions in RGGI due to growing allowance bank -analyst

Published 01:38 on March 22, 2023 / Last updated at 01:38 on March 22, 2023

Investors have taken up greater short positions in the power sector RGGI carbon market because of its growing allowance bank, an analyst told the North American Carbon World (NACW) conference in Anaheim on Tuesday.