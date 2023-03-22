StoneX teams up with ACX to create digital carbon marketplace in the US

Nasdaq-listed financial services firm StoneX Group has signed an agreement with AirCarbon Exchange (ACX) to create a digital carbon marketplace in the US as part of the StoneX platform, the two companies said on Wednesday.