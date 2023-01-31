NZ Market: NZU stockpile grows as speculators continue to hoard, but seen unlikely to get much bigger

Published 04:38 on January 31, 2023 / Last updated at 04:38 on January 31, 2023 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

The stockpile of NZUs in New Zealand’s ETS continues to grow, but at a slightly slower pace than in previous quarters as the NZU price remains flat following last month’s correction.