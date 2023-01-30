War in Ukraine and US climate policy sees BP significantly revise down emissions outlook

Published 18:45 on January 30, 2023

Events in 2022 including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the US Inflation Reduction Act have driven BP on Monday to substantially reduce its annual outlook for emissions out to 2050, with the oil major forecasting that emissions could peak earlier in the 2020s than it had previously suggested.