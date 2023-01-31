South Korea has moved the deadline for finalising the 4th basic plan for the national emissions trading scheme by a year in order to faster align the programme with its increased ambition under the Paris Agreement.
South Korea moves up deadline for new ETS plan by a year
South Korea has moved the deadline for finalising the 4th basic plan for the national emissions trading scheme by a year in order to faster align the programme with its increased ambition under the Paris Agreement.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.