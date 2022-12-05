Emissions from the top 200 companies on Australia’s stock exchange will overshoot their 1.5C carbon budgets between now and 2050, with more than half having yet to set any net zero emissions targets, a new report has found.
Only half of Australia’s biggest companies have net zero emissions targets, report says
Emissions from the top 200 companies on Australia’s stock exchange will overshoot their 1.5C carbon budgets between now and 2050, with more than half having yet to set any net zero emissions targets, a new report has found.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.