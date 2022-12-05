Only half of Australia’s biggest companies have net zero emissions targets, report says

Emissions from the top 200 companies on Australia’s stock exchange will overshoot their 1.5C carbon budgets between now and 2050, with more than half having yet to set any net zero emissions targets, a new report has found.