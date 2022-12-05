NZU buyers appear to be anticipating they will pick up a bargain at Wednesday’s ETS auction compared to current secondary prices, market participants said Monday, amid growing frustration of the government’s indecision on next year’s price settings.
PREVIEW: Secondary market muted on expectations NZU auction price might clear at NZ$70
NZU buyers appear to be anticipating they will pick up a bargain at Wednesday’s ETS auction compared to current secondary prices, market participants said Monday, amid growing frustration of the government’s indecision on next year’s price settings.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.